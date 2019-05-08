Guv Malik reviews security scenario in state

May 08, 2019 | Agencies

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Wednesday reviewed the security scenario in the state and directed the administration to ensure safety of protected persons and also give due consideration to the genuine apprehensions of political activists working at the grassroots level.



The governor undertook a detailed review of the security management related issues in a high-level meeting at the Raj Bhavan here today and was given a sector-wise assessment of the prevailing security situation in the state, a Raj Bhavan spokesman said.



He said the governor would also be inviting leaders of different political parties in the state to discuss their security concerns and how to address them so as to create a secure political and governance environment for one and all.



The meeting was attended by advisor to the governor, K Vijay Kumar, Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam, DGP Dilbag Singh, Principal Secretary (Home) Umang Narula and other officials from the police and civil administration.



The spokesman said while expressing concern over the killings of political functionaries belonging to various political parties in the state in last few months, the governor stressed the need for ensuring safety of protected persons and advised security agencies to give due consideration to the genuine apprehensions of political activists working at the grassroots level.



The governor reiterated the need to constantly maintain a close watch on the ground situation and underlined the importance of sustained efforts to bring peace and harmony in the society for the overall benefit of people, the spokesman said.



He said on the directions of the governor, the state Home Department has ordered that Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Security and Law and Order, Muneer Ahmad Khan would conduct an enquiry into all such attacks that have taken place since October 2018.



"This is with a view to ensuring that all possible measures, general as well as specific, are taken for security of political workers to enable them to continue their political activities, particularly in view of the terrorist attacks on political workers in the recent past," the spokesman said.



He said Khan would submit his report, covering all the relevant aspects along with appropriate recommendations, within 15 days.



The spokesman said keeping in view the threats issued by militant organisations during the elections to Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and Panchayats and the heightened risk faced by elected Sarpanches, Municipal Councillors and Mayors/ presidents, the meeting decided that in case any of them require safe accommodation, they will be provided a secure room for their stay either at the state or district level.



"This will come into effect immediately and the Divisional Commissioners and IGs (Inspectors General of Police) will operationalise this after contacting the Sarpanches and ULB members," he said.



During the meeting, the governor stated that leaders of different political parties and other organisations may raise their security concerns with the Security Headquarters of J-K Police and due diligence of threat perception would be carried out by the intelligence agencies before arriving at a decision on the provision of personal security to the persons with a perceived threat, the spokesman added.



