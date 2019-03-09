About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 09, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Guv Malik launches 19 'Government to Citizen' online services

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday launched 19 'Government to Citizen' online services of seven departments on the State Services Delivery Gateway here.

The online mode of 'Government to Citizen' services is developed by the Jammu and Kashmir e-Governance Agency, Information Technology department in collaboration with CDAC Mumbai and will be available on www.jk.gov.in, an official spokesperson said.

With the launch of these services, the total count of services which would now be available on the State Services Delivery Gateway (SSDG) is increased to 26.

Secretary, IT Department, Saugat Biswas said the newly-launched services would benefit over seven lakh beneficiaries every year.

The governor complimented JaKeGA of the IT Department and CDAC, Mumbai for developing online services for different departments, which would eventually help the citizens at large to avail various services.

"The online mode will avoid unnecessary human intervention and will speed up the public delivery mechanism, besides ensuring transparency," Malik said and urged the secretary IT to incorporate more such online services and also develop a user-friendly mobile app for this purpose.

On the occasion, the governor approved the issuance of Direct Benefit Transfer of over 20,000 cases of the beneficiaries of Udhampur district under the Integrated Social Security Scheme providing old age pension, pension for women in distress and pension for physically challenged persons, through online mode.

 

