Guv Malik condemns attack on CRPF

June 13, 2019 | Agencies

Strongly condemning the Anantnag militant attack on Wednesday afternoon in which five CRPF personnel were killed, Governor Satya Pal Malik on Thursday noted that 'Ultras and their handlers across the border should know that our resolve to eliminate this menace is unshakable.'

Five CRPF personnel, including two Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs), were killed while another and Station House Officer (SHO) of local police station and a girl were injured in the attack by militants yesterday afternoon. A foreign militant was also killed in the retaliatory fire by government forces.