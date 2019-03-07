Guv Malik bats for schemes to promote development of women

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Thursday conveyed greetings and good wishes on the occasion of International Women's Day which is being celebrated on March 8 across the world.
The Governor noted that all segments of our population must come forth to launch a sustained campaign for strongly supporting women on varied fronts including social, economic, cultural and political for rapidly transforming into a more gender-balanced world.
He underlined effective implementation of the numerous State and Central Government Schemes which have the specific objective of promoting women’s holistic development.
