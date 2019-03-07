Guv Malik bats for schemes to promote development of women

March 07, 2019 | Agencies

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Thursday conveyed greetings and good wishes on the occasion of International Women's Day which is being celebrated on March 8 across the world.

The Governor noted that all segments of our population must come forth to launch a sustained campaign for strongly supporting women on varied fronts including social, economic, cultural and political for rapidly transforming into a more gender-balanced world.

He underlined effective implementation of the numerous State and Central Government Schemes which have the specific objective of promoting women’s holistic development.