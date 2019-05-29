Guv launches online registration of yatris for Amarnath Yatra 2019

May 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

To enable pilgrims intending to undertake Amarnath Yatra, Governor and Chairman of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) Satya Pal Malik, Wednesday launched the online registration facility on pilot basis in presence of Shri Umang Narula Principal Secretary to Governor and Chief Executive Officer, SASB at Raj Bhavan, Srinagar.



Shri Umang Narula, informed that this pilot project has been launched on the directions of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board at its 36th Board Meeting held on 7th March 2019. He further informed that the facility has been developed with NIC’s support under the supervision of Shri Abhay Kumar, SIO, NIC.

For 2019 Yatra commencing from 1 July 2019, the facility of online registration will be available to 500 intending pilgrims per day from both routes i.e. 250 from Pahalgam route and 250 from the Baltal route.

For availing On-line Registration facility intending pilgrim will have to upload Compulsory Health Certificate (CHC) issued by the Doctor/ Hospitals nominated by the State/ UT Governments along with fee of Rs. 200 per person. Computer generated Yatra Slips (in triplicate) with QR Code and Bar Code, along with CHC in original will have to be presented at Access Control Gates at Domel/ Chandanwari, without which no one will be allowed to proceed further.



As a new initiative, Shrine Board is introducing QR Coding/ Bar Coding of Yatra Permit Forms (YPFs). The QR Code in linked with Yatri’s database including mobile number. The YPF with QR Code will be scanned at both Access Control Gates Domel & Chandanwari and intermediate Camps.