Guv launches India Post Payment Bank services

8 branches, 32 access points will provide banking facility in JK
8 branches, 32 access points will provide banking facility in JK
Musaib MehrajSrinagar, September 1:
With the aim to ease out banking facilities in Kashmir, Governor Jammu and Kashmir Satya Pal Malik Saturday launched India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) services here at Sher-i- Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC).
IPPB services will provide customers with savings and current accounts, along with services including bills and utility payments, remittance and money transfer, direct benefit transfers, enterprise and merchant payments. It will incorporate net banking and mobile banking facilities as well.
Governor Satya Pal Malik, Member of Parliament Srinagar Farooq Abdullah were the Chief Guest and Guest of Honor respectively on the occasion.
Governor said that it is an honour to launch the IPPB services simultaneously in the state whereas the Prime Minister Narendra Singh Modi launches the same in New Delhi.
“Indian Post has the historical importance. Nowadays technology has taken over the Postal Services but there are people around the country who are in touch with their loved ones with the postal services,” Malik said.
Malik shared his personal experience of how his colleagues used to wait eagerly for the post when he studied in Aligarh.
“It is not just a post that a person receives but is an emotion attached to it. Postman used to bring so much with him all the memories, things, money so this has been a wonderful initiative taken by the central government to run the IPPB services throughout the country,” Malik said.
Farooq Abdullah, Member of Parliament Srinagar said that it is good to have Post Offices at every place and it is even better that a Post office is converting to a Bank.
“Every individual will now have the luxury to deal with banking services in a simple possible way. People do not need to visit the banks for bank accounts now as India Post is bringing the services to our homes,” Abdullah said.
Abdullah further said people should contribute as well for making the IPPB services a success as should respond equally well whenever they sought to take any help from the banks.
Chief Postmaster General J&K PD Shering during the event said that a total of 650 branches and 2600 access points will be launched throughout the country and by the end of December 2018 all the 1.5 lakh post offices will start serving as IPPB access points.
“In J&K state, eight branches located in Jammu, Kathua, Udhampur, Rajouri, Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla and Leh with 32 access points has been launched,” Shering said.
Shering stated that IPPB will leverage the network of 1.55 lakh Post Offices and branches to provide banking and financial services to people all over the country.
“This will create the country’s largest banking network with a direct presence at the village level as the banking services will be brought at doorsteps of every individual,” he said.
Meanwhile, people in Kashmir are all up in praises for the IPPB services as they feel the services provide each and facility without going out from their homes.
Yasmeena Hamid and Rubeena Hamid, two sisters who were present on the occasion told Rising Kashmir that days are gone when people used to suffer for bank accounts.
“We have always witnessed a huge rush at banks and opening an account has always been a long process but since IPPB will provide every banking facility as doorsteps we would like to thank the government for launching the services in remotest parts of the state as well,” they said.
musaibmehraj007@gmail.com