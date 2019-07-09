Guv launches ‘Green J&K Drive’

July 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

50 lakh trees to be planted by June 2020

Governor Satya Pal Malik Monday launched the “Green J&K Drive” at a function organized by the Forest Department at Zabarwan Hills.

K Vijay Kumar, K K Sharma, K Skandan Advisors to Governor; Siddhanta Das, Director General of Forests, Government of India; B V R Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Umang Narula, Financial Commissioner to Governor; Suresh Chugh, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests; Farooq Ahmad Gillani , Chief Conservator of Forests, Kashmir; Baseer Khan, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar were present among other dignitaries on the occasion.

Governor, along with other dignitaries, planted the saplings to mark the beginning of a massive afforestation drive in the State.

Malik observed that Green Jammu and Kashmir drive has been launched under a major environment-friendly initiative of planting 50 lakh trees in the State by June 2020.

He said the extensive plantation drive undertaken by the Forest Department and its allied wings by involving Panchayats, Civil Society and other stakeholders to plant trees alongside roads , railway lines, rivers, streams, canals , over degraded forest land, areas retrieved from encroachment, and institutional areas etc will go a long way to preserve and further enhance the rich forest wealth of the State.

Governor observed that in the initial stage, 9 lakh plants of various indigenous species will be planted over the identified earmarked areas during monsoon season in Jammu region to be followed by plantation in Kashmir during November-December and thereafter in March-April to achieve the target of 50 lakh trees by June, 2020.

He further said the Farm Forestry and Agro-forestry will be promoted by providing quality growing stock and other technical inputs to farmers and developing market linkages for proper sale of their produce.