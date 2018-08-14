Guv launches Finance Department mobile-friendly website

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, August 13:
J&K Governor N N Vohra today launched the revamped and upgraded website of the State’s Finance Department which has mobile-friendly features.
Advisor to Governor, B B Vyas, Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam, Principal Secretary Finance, Navin K Choudhary, Principal Secretary to the Governor, Umang Narula and other senior officers of the Finance Department were present on the occasion.
The new website ‘www.jakfinance.nic.in’ provides a single point access to all the information regarding various wings of the Finance Department in the State.
Governor also launched the mobile app of the Finance Department which is available for download on http://www.jakfinance.nic.in/aa/jkfin.
Speaking on the occasion, Governor complimented the Finance Department for taking initiatives towards streamlining Expenditure Management through e-Governance.
He called for giving a fresh push to expenditure reforms to ensure checks and balances for efficient fiscal management and for speeding up spending to make productive use of resources.
Governor asked Principal Secretary Finance to create an online data-base of all the Government Departments and employees in the State, including both regular and non-regular, for ready reference.
Briefing the Governor about the new website, Principal Secretary Finance, Navin K Choudhary, said it has been created by the IT Cell of the Finance Department and will act as a single-window of information regarding the varied subjects handled by the Department.
He said the upgraded website is a major step towards standardization and improvement in e-presentation and e-content delivery.
Choudhary said comprehensive information regarding Insurance, Excise Policies, Books/Manuals, RTI, Release/Authorization/Re-validation/Re-Appropriation of funds will be available on the website for the convenience of the users.
He said separate links for every documents and downloadable items as also for image scrolls and external websites including PFMS, GAD, Union Finance Ministry, PMNRF, DBT, BEAMS, GST Council have been created for the convince of the users.