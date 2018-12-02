Guv launches Ayushaman Bharat scheme in JK

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Dec1:-
Governor Satya Pal Malik Saturday launched the ambitious "Ayushman Bharat-PradhanMantri Jan ArogyaYojana (AB-PMJAY)" schemeat Teacher’sBhawan, here.
Speaking at the function, Malik observed that the scheme would provide medical facilities to the poor and vulnerable families in secondary and tertiary care hospitals of the country.
He said the AB-PMJAY is world’s largest healthcare scheme, which aims at providing portable coverage of Rs 5 lakh per entitled family annually, and a beneficiary covered under the scheme would be allowed to avail cashless benefits from public and private empanelled hospitals across the country.
Malik stated that crores of poor and vulnerable people of the country will be benefitted through the AB-PMJAY.
Governor noted that over 31 lakh beneficiaries from State would be benefitted from this scheme.
Expressing his gratitude to Prime Minister NarendraModi for launching this scheme for the benefit of poor, he observed that Prime Minister has launched various people friendly welfare schemes and AB-PMJAY is the best among all in which every entitled beneficiary can expend up to 5 lakh annually for medical treatment.
Malik hailed the entire team of the Health and Medical Education Department including officers and officials for receiving ‘Best Performing Large State’ award for impressive performance in the Health sector by the India Today group at the “State of the States Conclave 2018”.
The State got first position on account of high reduction in Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) in a single year and for effective implementation of health schemes thus providing better healthcare to the rural population of the State.
Earlier, Governor along with other dignitaries distributed Golden Cards among 10 eligible beneficiaries for availing the annual health cover facility.
DrJitendra Singh, Minister of State Prime Minister’s office; KVijay Kumar and Khurshid Ahmad Ganai -Advisors to Governor; Jugal Kishore and Shamsher Singh, MPs;AtalDulloo, Principal Secretary Health & Medical Education; UmangNarula, Principal Secretary to Governor; SanjeevVerma, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Mayor and Corporators of Jammu Municipal Corporation, besides senior officers, Medicos, Para-medicos andlarge number of people were present on the occasion.
Giving brief account of AB-PMJAY scheme, Principal Secretary Health & Medical Education said it is a flagship scheme which was launched on September 23 by Prime Minister NarendraModi across the country with the aim of improving and strengthening healthcare at all levels and to create new health institutions.
He said the State Health Agency AB-PMJAY J&K has so far empanelled 144 government and private hospitals in state, adding that a vigorous drive has also been launched for registration of beneficiaries for Golden Cards.