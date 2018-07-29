About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Guv lauds courage of those who foiled Bank robbery attempt

Published at July 29, 2018 12:28 AM 0Comment(s)243views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, July 28:

In a meeting held here Saturday morning, Governor advised Dr S.P. Vaid, Director General of Police, to take particular note of the courage shown by the Bank Guard and the local residents who totally thwarted the attempted robbery at the Mohamadpora Branch of the J&K Bank in Kulgam District yesterday and received injuries when the terrorists fired on them.
Governor has directed the Superintendent of the Kulgam Hospital to provide all required medical attention to the injured persons and wished them a very early recovery.
Pointing to the bravery of the local residents Governor has advised DGP to take prompt appropriate measures for protecting, encouraging and promoting the interests of all dutiful citizens of the State.

 

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top