Guv lauds Air Force for smooth conduct of Yatra in JK

Air Marshal meets Governor
Air Marshal meets Governor
Srinagar:
Air Marshal, C. Hari Kumar met Governor, Satya Pal Malik, at the Raj Bhavan to discuss various issues relating to the role and responsibilities of the Indian Air Force in J&K. BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary and Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary Planning, participated in the discussions.
During their discussions, various concerns were reviewed including the developments along J&K’s frontiers. They also discussed development of infrastructure in aviation sector like modernisation of runways, expansion of airports, night landing facilities at the airports in the State etc.
Governor lauded the crucial role played by the Indian Air Force in defending the territorial integrity of the country and in providing valuable support to the civil authorities in carrying out rescue, relief and evacuation operations and enabling the concerned authorities in dealing with emergencies and natural calamities. Governor observed that whenever there is any calamity or accident, the Air Force has been providing crucial help by rushing relief materials, medicines, essential commodities and evacuating the injured for treatment and lauded their valuable support in the smooth conduct of Amarnath Yatra every year.