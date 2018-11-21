Guv justifies action

Says ‘grand alliance’ was bound to fail
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 21:
Governor Satya Pal Malik Wednesday justified imposing Governor’s rule in the State saying that the ‘grand alliance’ was bound to fail.
An official communiqué of the Raj Bhawan said the Governor came to this conclusion based on the material available to him from multiple sources.
“The main reasons because of which the Governor arrived at this decision are the impossibility of forming a stable government by the coming together of political parties with opposing political ideologies including some which have been demanding dissolution of the Assembly,” the communiqué said. “Whereas the experience of the past few years shows that with the fractured mandate that is there in the Assembly, it is not possible to form a stable government comprising of like -minded parties. The coming together of such parties in a grouping is nothing but an attempt to gain power rather than to form a responsive government.”
The Raj Bhawan communiqué said there were reports of extensive horse trading and possible exchange of money in order to secure the support of legislators belonging to widely diverging political ideologies just to be able to form a government.
“Such activities are not healthy for democracy and vitiate the political process,” it said. “There were serious doubts about the longevity of any such arrangement where there are competing claims of majority.”
The communiqué said the decision was also taken keeping in mind the fragile security scenario in Jammu Kashmir where there is a need to have a stable and supportive environment for troops and paramilitary forces which are engaged in extensive anti-militancy operations and are gradually gaining control over the security situation.
“The Governor came to the conclusion that, in this background, he has satisfied himself that the best course of action is to dissolve the assembly so as to provide stability and security to the State and hold elections at an appropriate time so that a government with a clear mandate is duly formed,” the communiqué said.