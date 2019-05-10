Guv inaugurates TRC grade separator

May 10, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Jehangir Chowk-Rambagh flyover to be operational from June

Governor Satya Pal Malik Thursday inaugurated Grade Separator at Tourist Reception Centre (TRC), here and said Jehangir Chowk-Rambagh flyover would be made operational by June this year.

After missing several deadlines, the project was completed in four years and at cost of Rs 64 crores. The project was executed by Jammu and Kashmir Economic Reconstruction Agency (JKERA).

Addressing the media, Malik said in next one and half months, all three phases of Jehangir-Chowk Rambagh flyover would be completed.

“By June this year, all three phases of the flyover will be made fully operational,” he said.

The foundation stone for the grade separator was laid by former chief minister Mufti Sayeed in December 2015 and was expected to be completed by December 2016.

However, due to law and order problem in 2016 and 2017, the completion of the project got delayed.

This grade separator, which was conceived during the Traffic Surveys done for the preparation of Comprehensive Mobility Plan for Srinagar City in 2013, has been built with the objective to decongest the traffic at the TRC Junction.

The main Limb of this grade separator is from Sonawar to Linz side (405 metres) and it has another diversion- J&K Bank Limb (225 metres) so that commuters, who go towards M A Road from Sonawar can use the Limb to directly reach the M A Road.

