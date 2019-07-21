Guv inaugurates tourism festival, announces two new degree colleges for Kargil

July 21, 2019 | Agencies

Inaugurating Kargil Ladakh Tourism Festival, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Sunday announced two new degree colleges for the border town in Ladakh region.

Speaking after inaugurating the festival at Khree Sultan Cho sports stadium here, Governor observed that the twin districts of Kargil and Leh of Ladakh Division have huge tourism potential and emphasised on organising more events like the Tourism Festival to promote the diverse tourism opportunities available in the region.

Governor said the expansion work of Kargil airport for which Rs 200 crores have already been sanctioned will be taken up soon. This will not only provide round the year connectivity but also give a new dimension to the tourism sector in the region, he added.