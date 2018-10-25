Guv inaugurates new building of SPS Library

Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, OCTOBER 24:
Governor Satya Pal Malik inaugurated new building of the Shri Pratap Singh Library situated at the M.A. Road, here today. Advisor to Governor Sh. Khurshid Ganai was present on the occasion.
The SPS Library which was established in the year 1898, hosts a collection of books in English, Urdu, Arabic, Persian, Sanskrit, Kashmiri, Hindi and Punjabi languages. It also has a collection of 74 Manuscripts in Persian, Sanskrit, Arabic and Urdu.
The newly inaugurated building has sections for Senior Citizens, Reference section, Children’s Section, Art Gallery and various other facilities likereading room with Internet Facility, coffee shop etc. This Library has a collection of more than one Lakh and fifty thousand books.
Emphasising the high importance of cultivating reading habits, Governor observed that books enhance our knowledge and help us in developing betterunderstanding of the events which shape our societies.
Governor noted that reading habit is a vital indicator of literacy level of any household or individual and added that although technology has given us new media for reading and remaining updated but it has not been able to displace books as a person’s best companion.
Governor observed that great personalities of the world have always given importance to reading and writing and civilizations have flourished because of their respect for knowledge preservation and sharing.
Sharing his fondness for reading books, Governor observed that studying varied writers benefitted him a lot in shaping his thought process and expressing himself in more coherent and convincing way.
Governor advised that provision be made for mobile libraries, which could reach readers at their doorstep and would be very convenient particularly for people living in far-flung areas who have no libraries nearby. He suggested promoting creative writing and book review sessions for encouraging reading habits in the society.
After having a virtual tour of the Library through video presentation prepared by the JKPCC, Governor inspected the facilities provided for readers in the Library.
Ganai in his address highlighted the importance of books for a society and presented a brief about the history of SPS Library and facilities at this new building.
Umang Narula, Principal Secretary to Governor, Salim Shishgar, Commissioner Culture Department, Baseer Ahmad Khan, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Dr. Syed Abid Rashid Shah, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, S.A. Laharwal, Director General Libraries and Research, J&K, Shafi Pandit, former Chairman JKPSC were present on the occasion.