Guv inaugurates new block of Kashmir House in New Delhi

June 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Governor Satya Pal Malik inaugurated a newly built ‘B Block’, an extension to Kashmir House at Chanakypuri in New Delhi here Friday.

Advisors to the Governor K Vijay Kumar, Khurshid Ganai, K K Sharma and K Skandan, and Chief Secretary B V R Subramanyam, and Principal Resident Commissioner Dheeraj Gupta were present on the occasion.

The newly-constructed complex adjacent to C-Block of Chanakyapuri Guest House built over on an area of 7187 sq ft comprises 24 rooms.

The building has four floors with the provision for an elevator. The project has been completed at a cost of Rs 3.65 crore over a period of 15 months.

The newly inaugurated complex would cater to the ever-increasing demand of accommodation for officers, patients, journalists and others visiting Delhi.

Principal Resident Commissioner Dheeraj Gupta briefed the Governor about the accommodation available in the guest houses, renovation and upgradation of rooms at CPGH and 5-PR Road, New Delhi, initiatives taken in the last few months to improve the overall facilities in the existing guest houses including upgradation of restaurants, new food menus, new furniture, fixtures and newly designed menu cards and tent cards.

The Governor inspected the facilities available for guests in the various blocks and directed for providing all kind of assistance to the patients and other needy inmates who stay at the guest houses for the treatment of life consuming diseases.

He appreciated the work done by the Resident Commission regarding the maintenance and beautification of the premises.

The Governor later chaired a meeting to review the status of state properties situated in the capital as well as those situated in Amritsar, Chandigarh and Mumbai.

He urged the J&K Resident Commission’s Office to make every effort to protect and preserve the properties of the State.

During the meeting, newly-elected MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgial and Members of Legislative Council were present.

Dheeraj Gupta gave a brief presentation about the guest houses situated at CPGH, 5-Prithvi Raj Road, New Delhi; Chandigarh, Amritsar and Mumbai.

He informed that Delhi Guest Houses at 5-Prithvi Raj Road had a HEG Suite comprising two bedrooms, HCM Block having three bedrooms and Circuit House comprising 15 rooms; Chankyapuri has seven suites, 69 rooms inclusive of new block; Mumbai has two suites, two bedroom flats and three rooms; Chandigarh has a VIP suite and six rooms and Amritsar has a VIP suite and six rooms.

He also highlighted the work done relating to installation of new equipment like the branded tea and coffee vending machines and introduction of new food menu comprising North and South Indian food and other beverages served in these guest houses.