Guv inaugurates J&K Bank branch in Shirdi, Maharashtra

June 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

J&K Bank, the state-owned premier financial institution, today inaugurated its new branch at Shirdi, Maharashtra that will offer a comprehensive range of financial products besides other banking services.

J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik inaugurated state-of-the-art business unit in presence of the bank’s Chairman and MD Rajesh Kumar Chhibber along withExecutive President P K Tikoo, Zonal Head Mumbai Shafat Hussain Rufai, Vice Presidents Sushil Kumar Gupta and Roshan Khayal besides good gathering of businessmen, traders and local residents.

Commenting on the occasion, J&K Governor said, “It is quite a pleasant feeling to see J&K Bank extending its services and products beyond the state of J&K and that too along what they call as pilgrim circuit wherein they have acquired quite a competence. I hope and pray that they serve the residents of Shirdi well and contribute to the economic development of local businesses in the best possible manner.”

Urging the audience to avail the services of J&K Bank, he added, “J&K state is the crown of country and this bank is its shining jewel. It is a fundamentally strong bank and government is committed to give all the possible support to this institution. Therefore you have got a good bank with efficient management here, so do business with them. Avail their services and products because they have got a lot of experience of operating at spiritual and cultural centres of the region like Vaishno Devi Katra, Ajmer Sharief etc.”

Speaking on the occasion Chairman and MD R K Chhibber said, “Being conscious to the banking and financial needs of pilgrim tourist destinations we have extended footprint along the pilgrim circuit of the country by opening state-of-the-art business units at revered places like Ajmer Sharief, Vaishno Devi Katra, where we provide full cash management services and internet payment gateway services for donations on digital platform for the convenience of devotees. We register AmarnathYatris across the country. We are the sole bankers at Shahdra Sharief a shrine belonging to Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah in Rajouri, J&K. In addition to this we provide banking services to almost every shrine in J&K.”

“We also serve other stakeholders along this pilgrim circuit including traders, vendors, hoteliers, employees and micro enterprises. Thus having a J&K Bank branch in the city will give impetus to small businessmen who throng to the city to make fortunes. We assure you of the best customised products for every personal and business requirement.”

Earlier, in his welcome address Zonal Head Mumbai said, “It gives me immense pleasure to express that today we have added 1311th ATM 938th business unit which is 23rd in the Zone and 11th in the State of Maharashtra. I feel overwhelmed with the strong support and regard from the people of Shirdi who have welcomed us all the way with warmth, and we firmly believe that with this love, support and cooperation we will be able to take this relationship forward and strengthen it further with every passing day.”

The business unit shall cater to all basic banking transactions and also specific needs of customers, offering the entire spectrum of banking products and financial services covering Retail, Institutional and Consumer lending.

Additionally, it will also offer various unique products to its clientele based on their needs and continue to come up with innovative products to address the rapidly evolving requirements of its customers and going by its motto of Serving to Empower, shall strive to keep evolving.

Witnessing an increasing demand of banking services and products amongst retails and institutional customers in Shirdi, the bank planned to expand its distribution presence in the region aiming at providing easy access to our comprehensive banking solutions across all life stages to the customers. The bank has and will always take necessary steps that prove valuable to its customers.

J&K Bank’s Shirdi business unit will focus on serving retail as well as institutional consumers and will offer a complete gamut of banking products suited for all life stages.