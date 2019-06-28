Guv, HM discuss dev issues

June 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Governor Satya Pal Malik and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, held discussions on wide ranging issues relating to the equitable growth and development of the State.

Governor presented to Shah handicraft items representing the exquisite craftsmanship of Kashmir and Ladakh and a commemorative coin of Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

Governor thanked Home Minister for his visit to the State.