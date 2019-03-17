Guv grieved over loss of lives in Ramban road accident

March 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Governor Satya Pal Malik has expressed grief over the loss of lives in a tragic road accident at Khunda area of Ramban district.

In a condolence message, the Governor has conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for peace to the departed souls. He wished speedy recovery to the injured.

Governor directed the administration to provide best medical treatment to the injured in the accident.