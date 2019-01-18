About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Guv grieved over loss of lives in Khardung La avalanche

Published at January 18, 2019 05:58 PM 0Comment(s)450views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Governor Satya Pal Malik has expressed grief over loss of precious lives due to snow avalanche at Khardung La in Leh district, Friday morning.

In his message Governor has prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families in their hour of grief.

Governor has announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs 5 lakh for the next of kin of those killed in the avalanche.

Till the last report came, five persons were said to be dead due to the avalanche while five others are still missing.

