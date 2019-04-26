Guv grieved over loss of lives in accident

Governor Satya Pal Malik has expressed grief over loss of lives when a mini bus came under a boulder at Piyakul in Doda district.
In his message, Governor has prayed for peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families in their hour of grief.
