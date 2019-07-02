Guv grieved over Kishtwar mishap

July 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Governor, Satya Pal Malik, Monday expressed grief over the Kishtwar road incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of the kin of the deceased. He directed the administration to provide the best medical treatment to the injured and wished them speedy recovery.

Malik said the reasons for such incidents would be probed thoroughly and strong decisions would be taken in the next state administrative council (SAC) meeting to ensure strict action.

A few months ago, the governor had directed the Transport Department officers to take away unfit vehicles and untrained drivers off the road, according to a Raj Bhawan spokesperson.