About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Guv greets people on Holi, Nauroz

Raj Bhavan not to celebrate Holi

Governor Satya Pal Malik Wednesday greeted people on ‘Holi’, a Spring festival of colours and witness to agricultural fields filled with crops promising a good harvest to the farmers.
In his message, Malik observed that the celebration of festivals, a valuable part of our rich cultural heritage, strengthens the bonds of brotherhood and amity.
He expressed the hope that this Holi would spread happiness and joy all around and promote harmony.
The Governor also conveyed his greetings on the occasion of Nauroz, which is also observed as ‘World Arbour Day’.
In his message, Malik observed that this festival has important cultural and religious significance and appealed to one and all to join hands in planting trees for saving our rapidly deteriorating environment.
He hoped that this auspicious day would be the harbinger of peace, progress and prosperity in the State.
Meanwhile, a Raj Bhavan Spokesperson said that as a mark of respect towards the CRPF personnel who were killed in suicide attack at Pulwama on February 14, Governor Satya Pal Malik has decided that there would be no official celebrations related to the ‘Holi’ festival at Raj Bhavan.
“Governor has conveyed that he too would go without the Holi celebrations this year in memory of the slain CRPF men,” he said.

Latest News

Gunshots heard after forces lauched CASO in Kalantra Baramulla

Gunshots heard after forces lauched CASO in Kalantra Baramulla

Mar 20 | Agencies
Pak SC Chief Justice constitutes larger bench to define

Pak SC Chief Justice constitutes larger bench to define 'terrorism'

Mar 20 | Press Trust of India
Ansari, Sajad part of the larger game plan of RSS-BJP in the state: NC

Ansari, Sajad part of the larger game plan of RSS-BJP in the state: NC

Mar 20 | Rising Kashmir News
Mehbooba hits out at Omar, says J&K is not NC

Mehbooba hits out at Omar, says J&K is not NC's personal estate

Mar 20 | Press Trust of India
State elections deferred as JK sought 70,000 troops for simultaneous p ...

State elections deferred as JK sought 70,000 troops for simultaneous p ...

Mar 20 | Press Trust of India
Fresh snowfall: Karnah road closed again

Fresh snowfall: Karnah road closed again

Mar 20 | Agencies
Cong, NC finalise alliance in Jammu and Kashmir for LS poll

Cong, NC finalise alliance in Jammu and Kashmir for LS poll

Mar 20 | Press Trust of India
Mehbooba greets people on Nauroz, Holi

Mehbooba greets people on Nauroz, Holi

Mar 20 | Rising Kashmir News

'My special little one': A Christchurch father's message to slain son

Mar 20 | PTI/AFP
Snow, rains inundate roads in several parts of Srinagar

Snow, rains inundate roads in several parts of Srinagar

Mar 20 | Rising Kashmir News
In whose custody was Awantipora youth, clarify: NC to admin

In whose custody was Awantipora youth, clarify: NC to admin

Mar 20 | Press Trust of India
Goa CM Sawant proves BJP-led govt

Goa CM Sawant proves BJP-led govt's majority in Assembly

Mar 20 | Press Trust of India
Fresh snowfall in Kashmir, weather to remain wet till next 12 hrs

Fresh snowfall in Kashmir, weather to remain wet till next 12 hrs

Mar 20 | Rabiya Bashir
Governor greets people on Nauroz, Holi

Governor greets people on Nauroz, Holi

Mar 20 | Rising Kashmir News
Kashmir shuts against Awantipora teacher

Kashmir shuts against Awantipora teacher's custodial killing

Mar 20 | Rising Kashmir News
Landslides, shooting stones shut Srinagar-Jammu highway

Landslides, shooting stones shut Srinagar-Jammu highway

Mar 20 | Rising Kashmir News
Mobile Internet speed chocked in Kashmir parts

Mobile Internet speed chocked in Kashmir parts

Mar 20 | Rising Kashmir News
Uri civilian injured in cross-LoC shelling succumbs

Uri civilian injured in cross-LoC shelling succumbs

Mar 20 | Agencies
Syrian refugee father, son buried as NZ funerals begin

Syrian refugee father, son buried as NZ funerals begin

Mar 20 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Guv greets people on Holi, Nauroz

Raj Bhavan not to celebrate Holi

              

Governor Satya Pal Malik Wednesday greeted people on ‘Holi’, a Spring festival of colours and witness to agricultural fields filled with crops promising a good harvest to the farmers.
In his message, Malik observed that the celebration of festivals, a valuable part of our rich cultural heritage, strengthens the bonds of brotherhood and amity.
He expressed the hope that this Holi would spread happiness and joy all around and promote harmony.
The Governor also conveyed his greetings on the occasion of Nauroz, which is also observed as ‘World Arbour Day’.
In his message, Malik observed that this festival has important cultural and religious significance and appealed to one and all to join hands in planting trees for saving our rapidly deteriorating environment.
He hoped that this auspicious day would be the harbinger of peace, progress and prosperity in the State.
Meanwhile, a Raj Bhavan Spokesperson said that as a mark of respect towards the CRPF personnel who were killed in suicide attack at Pulwama on February 14, Governor Satya Pal Malik has decided that there would be no official celebrations related to the ‘Holi’ festival at Raj Bhavan.
“Governor has conveyed that he too would go without the Holi celebrations this year in memory of the slain CRPF men,” he said.

News From Rising Kashmir

;