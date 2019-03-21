Guv greets people on Holi, Nauroz

March 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Raj Bhavan not to celebrate Holi

Governor Satya Pal Malik Wednesday greeted people on ‘Holi’, a Spring festival of colours and witness to agricultural fields filled with crops promising a good harvest to the farmers.

In his message, Malik observed that the celebration of festivals, a valuable part of our rich cultural heritage, strengthens the bonds of brotherhood and amity.

He expressed the hope that this Holi would spread happiness and joy all around and promote harmony.

The Governor also conveyed his greetings on the occasion of Nauroz, which is also observed as ‘World Arbour Day’.

In his message, Malik observed that this festival has important cultural and religious significance and appealed to one and all to join hands in planting trees for saving our rapidly deteriorating environment.

He hoped that this auspicious day would be the harbinger of peace, progress and prosperity in the State.

Meanwhile, a Raj Bhavan Spokesperson said that as a mark of respect towards the CRPF personnel who were killed in suicide attack at Pulwama on February 14, Governor Satya Pal Malik has decided that there would be no official celebrations related to the ‘Holi’ festival at Raj Bhavan.

“Governor has conveyed that he too would go without the Holi celebrations this year in memory of the slain CRPF men,” he said.



