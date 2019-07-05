Guv greets people on Guru Hargobind’s Day

July 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Governor Satya Pal Malik has greeted the people on the birth anniversary of Guru Hargobind.

In his message of felicitations, Governor observed that Guru Hargobind is an apostle of selfless service, righteousness and truth.

Malik hoped that the celebration of this auspicious day would strengthen the bonds of amity, harmony and brotherhood and urged people to cultivate the spirit of dedication and valour epitomised by the great Guru.

He prayed for sustained peace, progress and prosperity in the State.