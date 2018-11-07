Guv greets people on Diwali

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 06:
Governor Satya Pal Malik Tuesday extended warm greetings to the people on Diwali, the festival of lights, and hoped that this auspicious occasion would be a harbinger of peace, progress and prosperity in the State.
In his message of greetings, Governor observed that this festival symbolizes the triumph of truth and righteousness over falsehood and of good over evil and highlights the ethos and high values of the country’s civilization history.
He hoped that the festival would further strengthen the bonds of communal harmony, brotherhood, amity, tranquillity and secularism, which are the hallmarks of our glorious composite cultural traditions and prayed for the well-being of the people of the State.