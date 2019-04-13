Guv greets people on Baisakhi, prays for peace

April 13, 2019 | Agencies

Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday greeted people on the occasion of Baisakhi.

In his message of felicitations, the Governor observed that this day, which marks the beginning of the New Year in the Indian calendar, has a special significance for the people of Northern India, particularly for the Sikh community as the Khalsa Panth was born on this day.

The Governor said that in the Northern states, Baisakhi also marks the commencement of the harvesting season, when farmers reap the fruit of their hard work.