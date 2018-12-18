Guv grants ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh to kins of ASHA workers

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, December 17:
Governor, Satya Pal Malik, handed over cheques of ex-gratia relief of Rs. 5 lakhs each to the kin ofthree deceased ASHAs who were working under National Health Mission, at the Raj Bhavan on Monday.
According to an official, Umang Narula,Principal Secretary to Governor; Atal Dulloo, Principal Secretary to Govt. Health & Medical Education Department; Sh. Bhupinder Kumar, Mission Director, NHM, J&K and Dr. Jitender Mehta, State Health Society Official were present on the occasion.
Pursuant to the approval of social security benefit to ASHAs workingunder National Health Mission, from Ministry- of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India, the ex gratia was provided to the legal heirs of the deceased ASHAs- Rajkumari, Block Kot Bhalwal, Jammu; Ashiya Bano, Block Khag, Budgam; and Nazneena, Block Verinag, Anantnag, who had unfortunately expired in the month of November, 2018.
Governor lauded the role being played by the ASHA workers in delivering health care at grass root level and contributing in the decrease of vital indicators like Infant Mortality Ratio, Total Fertility Rate etc and in providing
Home Based New Born Care (HBNC) in the villages.
It is pertinent to mention that keeping in view their vital role in community health, the State Government has decided to provide the Social Security Benefits to ASHAs and Rs. 5 lakhs are being given to the legal dependant in case of death of an ASHA, Rs. 2.5 lakhs in case of disability and financial assistance up to Rs.2 lakhs for medical conditions requiring intervention.