Guv for raising awareness on blood donation

June 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Governor Satya Pal Malik has emphasised the importance of observing the World Blood Donor Day, celebrated worldwide, on 14thJune every year, for raising awareness about significance of healthy persons voluntarily making blood donations.

Governor noted that Blood donation not only save lives of others but also helps the Donor live longer and in a healthier way. He said that celebration of World Blood Donor Day provides a valuable opportunity for re-invigorating the noble practice of blood donations.

Governor observed that well run Blood Banks help in saving millions of lives every year and appealed to every healthy adult to come forward and voluntarily donate blood, on a regular basis.





