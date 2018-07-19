Guv for one point screening of trade vehicles

Reviews cross LoC Trade
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, July 18:
Governor N. N. Vohra chaired a high level meeting to review issues relating to LoC Trade and identify existing systems and procedures in the LoC Trade framework which require improvement or change.
B.B. Vyas and Vijay Kumar, Advisors to Governor; B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Dr. S.P. Vaid, DGP; Umang Narula, Principal Secretary to Governor; R.K. Goyal, Principal Secretary, Home; Shailendra Kumar, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department; A.G. Mir, ADGP, CID, participated in the meeting.
Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce made a presentation on the framework and procedures of LoC Trade; the approved list of tradeable goods; process flow of the trade; timeframe for installation of Full Truck Body Scanners; valuation mechanism and role of different Central and State Agencies.
Governor directed that the roster of movements should be finalised well in advance and publicised; a one point screening of all trade vehicles should be put in place and a effective mechanism should be enforced to detect smuggling of narcotics or banned items and system put in place to ensure against undervaluation of goods.
Governor directed DGP and Principal Secretary Industries to urgently undertake complete verification of all Traders engaged in LoC trade within one month and Traders who do not furnish the required documents or have doubtful antecedents should be de-registered without delay. He further directed that the Roster System should be made on-line and made public on the first day of every month; CCTVs should be installed at both the Trading Centres within 60 days.
Governor directed Chief Secretary to ensure that amendments are made in the required SOP to ensure that no Trader can transfer his turn to another Trader. Further, Principal Secretary Industry shall take urgent action to ensure that no Registered Trader has other persons/ family members/ firms unlawfully involved in the trade. Governor directed Principal Secretary Industries and Commerce Department to commence immediate steps to computerize records of the Trade and ensure that the traders compulsorily reconcile accounts with their counter-parties every three months.