Guv for all-out efforts to develop hydropower sector

April 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Governor Satya Pal Malik chaired the 74th meeting of the Board of Directors (BoDs) of Jammu and Kashmir State Power Development Corporation at the Raj Bhavan here Monday.

Keeping in view the vast hydro potential of 20,000 MW in the State of which projects of 16,475 MW capacity on rivers- Chenab(11,283 MW), Jhelum (3,084), Ravi (500MW), and Indus (1608) already been identified, Governor stressed that all out efforts be made to execute projects with ruthless efficiency to achieve desired objectives of all round development of the hydro power sector in the State.

He observed that harnessing full hydro potential of rivers in the State would not only meet “our own demand-supply gap but also augment the energy supply of other states”.

While discussing various activities to be taken under Corporate Social Responsibility, Governor directed that funds under the CSR should be spent judiciously.

Administrative Secretary to the Govt Power Development Department/Managing Director JKSPDC Hirdesh Kumar Singh gave a presentation on various power projects being implemented by JKSPDC. It was informed thatduring 2018-19, JKSPDC has generated 5,188.06 millionunits of energy which gave revenue of Rs. 1,406.59 crore.

The annual accounts of the Corporation for the year 2014-15 and revenue budget estimates of the Corporation for the year 2019-20 were also approved by the Board. The Board also approved convening of Annual General Meetings.

The meeting was attended by K K Sharma, Advisor to Governor; B V R Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Arun Kumar Mehta, Administrative Secretary to Govt., Finance Department; Umang Narula, Principal Secretary to Governor; Rohit Kansal, Administrative Secretary to Govt., Planning Dev. & Monitoring Department; Hirdesh Kumar Singh, Administrative Secretary to the Govt., Power Development Department/Managing Director, JKSPDC; Paras Ram Angurala, Executive Director (Electric), JKSPDC; Jagdish Singh Chib, Executive Director(Civil) JKSPDC, Upinderjit Singh, Director Finance, JKSPDC; Manoj Tripathi, Director (Hydro Project Monitoring), Central Electricity Authority, R S Dhillon, Executive Director, Power Finance Corporation Ltd. and Sh. Sunil Gupta, Company Secretary, JKSPDC.