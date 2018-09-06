Guv for addressing public issues

SAC approves Rs 8000 Cr for unfinished projects
SAC approves Rs 8000 Cr for unfinished projects
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 05:
Governor Satya Pal Malik’s administration Wednesday appealed all elected representatives to come forward and join hands with the government in addressing the issues of the public in every nook and corner of the State.
“Elected representatives being the custodians of the public interest have an enormous responsibility to project the concerns, problems and priorities of their constituents before the government for redress in a time-bound manner,” it said. “The Governor’s administration in consultation with elected representatives is single-mindedly committed to ensure equitable development of all regions of the State.”
Meanwhile, the government Wednesday approved a major initiative through setting up of the J&K Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation (JKIDFC).
Through JKIFDC, government would spend upto Rs 8000 Crore on completing unfinished and languishing infrastructure projects all over the State.
Many of these projects have been started years ago and their incomplete status has been causing inconvenience to the people.
“Therefore, elected representative are fervently requested to identify and prioritize all such incomplete and languishing works that are critical for their respective constituencies from the public stand point,” the Governor’s administration said. “The elected representatives are further requested to project ongoing or incomplete developmental projects in their constituencies which are at different stages of execution and require funding for their timely completion.”
It said these could be roads, bridges, drinking water schemes, school building, and medical facilities.
“The elected representatives may forward their requests through the concerned Deputy Commissioner or directly to the Planning Development and Monitoring Department of the State government,” the Governor’s administration said. “The administration reiterates its resolve to usher the State on the path of development and progress to fulfill the aspirations of the people.”
Earlier, with a view to providing fillip to the developmental activities across the State, the State Administrative Council (SAC) which met here under the chairmanship of Governor, Satya Pal Malik approved an amount of Rs 8000 crores for completing all languishing projects in the state.
For this purpose, the SAC approved the establishment of a new infrastructure company, the JKIDFC.
The JKIDFC has been authorized to raise a loan not exceeding Rs 8000 crores from various financial Institutions including State and nationalized banks for completion of these unfunded, languishing projects.
A persistent difficulty encountered in the development process has been the large number of languishing and unfunded projects.
These developmental projects which are at different stages of execution are either inadequately funded or have been left incomplete due to one or the other reason.
Some of them have been languishing for over 5 years resulting not only in blocking of funds spent on them but also in cost escalation and time overruns.
A tentative assessment by the State Planning, Development and Monitoring Department (PD&MD) indicated that incomplete projects worth over Rs 10,000 crore were at various stages and that over Rs 6000 crore would be required to complete all of them in one go.
The State Planning department has further analyzed that six departments PW(R&B), PHE and I&FC, School Education, Higher Education, Youth Services and Sports, Health and Medical Education, and Tourism taken together accounted for nearly two-thirds of the total unfunded burden; the projects in these six departments alone accounted for nearly Rs 4000 crore.
SAC took note of the fact that the completion of these projects in a business as usual manner would take over a decade.
Recognizing the need of the citizens for essential infrastructure, it decided to approve a special scheme that would enable nearly Rs 8000 crores of developmental funds to be made available in one go, to be used not only for completion of unfunded and languishing infrastructural projects in the State but also for any other new infrastructure projects, which was a priority for the State.
To ensure proper and fool-proof operationalisation of the scheme and selection, authorisation, monitoring and regulation of projects under it, the SAC also approved the constitution of a High-Powered Committee (HPC) comprising Administrative Secretaries of Finance, Planning, PWD and PHE besides the concerned Secretary of the department whose projects were being considered.
It also directed that a stringent set of guidelines be put in place to ensure that only the deserving projects and those which are essential from public standpoint be funded under this scheme.
The process would include the accord of Administrative approval and all relevant technical sanctions before a project could be considered for sanction under the scheme besides strict adherence to a totally transparent and competitive, e-tendering process.
The SAC further ordered that all projects would have to be completed strictly within the specified timelines and a pre-agreed penalty shall be imposed on the executing agency in case of any delay or slippage.
The new company, JKIDFC would be registered by Friday, September 7, 2018, and work on the unfinished and languishing projects would start immediately within a week.
The direction of the Governor is that funding on this scale for languishing projects such as bridges, roads, drinking water schemes and buildings has never happened before and therefore, all departments should implement works in a speedy, time-bound manner to finish them, preferably by May 2019.
Advisors to Governor B B Vyas, K Vijay Kumar and Khurshid Ahmad Ganai, Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam and Principal Secretary to Governor Umang Narula were present at the meeting.