Guv flags off new motorcycle squad of Traffic Police

June 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Governor Satya Pal Malik flagged off a new motorcycle squad of Traffic Police, launched to ensure better compliance of road safety measures by the commuters.

An official Spokesperson said here that during the financial year 2018-19, Rs 567.92 lakh from the Road Safety Fund was spent on procurement of Road Safety Equipment, which inter-alia, included Laser Speed Cameras with Automatic Number Plate Recognition, Combined Pollution under Control Equipment, Speed Radar Guns with Laser Camera and Hill Recovery Cranes.

The amount was further spent on procuring 110 Motor Cycles for Motor Vehicle and Traffic Departments for increasing mobility of enforcing agency, also to curb traffic violations and ensure road safety for all.