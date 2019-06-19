About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
June 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Guv flags off new motorcycle squad of Traffic Police

 

x (x)
 

Governor Satya Pal Malik flagged off a new motorcycle squad of Traffic Police, launched to ensure better compliance of road safety measures by the commuters.

An official Spokesperson said here that during the financial year 2018-19, Rs 567.92 lakh from the Road Safety Fund was spent on procurement of Road Safety Equipment, which inter-alia, included Laser Speed Cameras with Automatic Number Plate Recognition, Combined Pollution under Control Equipment, Speed Radar Guns with Laser Camera and Hill Recovery Cranes.

The amount was further spent on procuring 110 Motor Cycles for Motor Vehicle and Traffic Departments for increasing mobility of enforcing agency, also to curb traffic violations and ensure road safety for all.

x (x)
 
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
June 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Guv flags off new motorcycle squad of Traffic Police

 

x (x)
 

              

Governor Satya Pal Malik flagged off a new motorcycle squad of Traffic Police, launched to ensure better compliance of road safety measures by the commuters.

An official Spokesperson said here that during the financial year 2018-19, Rs 567.92 lakh from the Road Safety Fund was spent on procurement of Road Safety Equipment, which inter-alia, included Laser Speed Cameras with Automatic Number Plate Recognition, Combined Pollution under Control Equipment, Speed Radar Guns with Laser Camera and Hill Recovery Cranes.

The amount was further spent on procuring 110 Motor Cycles for Motor Vehicle and Traffic Departments for increasing mobility of enforcing agency, also to curb traffic violations and ensure road safety for all.

x (x)
 

News From Rising Kashmir

;