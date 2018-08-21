Guv, Farooq, Omar express grief

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 20:
Governor Narinder Nath Vohra, National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah and NC Vice President Omar Abdullah Monday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a tragic accident in which a passenger bus was hit by a landslide in Kishtwar district.
The Governor prayed for peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families.
He wished speedy recovery to those injured in the accident.
The Governor issued directions to the Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar to provide best medical treatment to the injured at the district hospital.
Meanwhile, three time chief minister Farooq Abdullah and former chief minister Omar Abdullah also expressed grief and shock over the killing of the six persons in the Kishtwar road accident.