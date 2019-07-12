About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
July 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Guv expresses grief, announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia

Governor Satya Pal Malik has expressed grief and shock over the unfortunate death of a young cricketer who died while playing a cricket match in Anantnag district.
In a condolence message, Governor has conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for peace to the departed soul.
Governor has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased.

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
July 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Guv expresses grief, announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia

              

Governor Satya Pal Malik has expressed grief and shock over the unfortunate death of a young cricketer who died while playing a cricket match in Anantnag district.
In a condolence message, Governor has conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for peace to the departed soul.
Governor has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased.

News From Rising Kashmir

;