Guv expresses grief, announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia

July 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Governor Satya Pal Malik has expressed grief and shock over the unfortunate death of a young cricketer who died while playing a cricket match in Anantnag district.

In a condolence message, Governor has conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for peace to the departed soul.

Governor has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased.