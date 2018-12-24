Guv discusses security, drug de-addiction policy with Advisor, CS

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Dec 23:
Advisor to Governor K Vijay Kumar and Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan on Sunday and discussed issues relating to approval to draft of drug de-addiction policy, security management and responsive and transparent administration.
The Governor stressed on the crucial importance of effective law and order maintenance and every possible initiative being taken to regain the trust of youth.
Principal Secretary Home R K Goyal was also present in the meeting.