Guv discusses security, drug de-addiction policy with Advisor, CS

Published at December 24, 2018 12:03 AM 0Comment(s)381views


Jammu, Dec 23:

 Governor Satya Pal Malik discussed a range of issues relating to approval to draft of drug de-addiction policy, security management and responsive and transparent administration with his Advisor and the Chief Secretary, who called on him at the Raj Bhavan on Sunday.
The Governor stressed on the crucial importance of effective law and order maintenance and every possible initiative being taken to regain the trust of youth.
Principal Secretary Home R K Goyal was also present in the meeting.

 

 

