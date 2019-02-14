Guv directs Divisional, DCs to ensure availability of essential supplies

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Feb 13:
Governor Satya Pal Malik has issued directions to the Divisional Commissioners of Kashmir, Jammu and Ladakh and all Deputy Commissioners for expeditiously addressing the hardships being faced by people, caused due to heavy snowfall and rains in the past few days.
He has directed the Deputy Commissioners to personally review and ensure prompt and efficient delivery of various public services to the people and to submit Action Taken Reports to the Governor’s Secretariat by today evening regarding availability of dry ration, LPG, Petrol & Diesel, medicines, availability of electricity, drinking water supply and other essential commodities in the market.
The Governor has issued strict directions that immediate legal action be taken against those persons who are indulging in unethical practices such as black marketing or hoarding of essential commodities.
He also directed Deputy Commissioners to carry out inspection of hospitals in their jurisdiction and to take stock of facilities like heating system, maintenance of cleanliness and hygiene, availability of medicines, doctors, paramedical staff.
The Governor has sought regular reports regarding clearance of snow and road blockages wherever it is obstructing the movement of men and material so as to immediately ensure smooth flow of traffic.