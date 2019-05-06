Guv directs CS to conduct probe into political activists' killings

May 06, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Governor Satya Pal Malik Sunday ordered an inquiry headed by Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam into political activists’ killings in the State and to identify security lapses.

Governor condemned the killing of BJP leader Gul Muhammad Mir.

Expressing grief over the tragic loss of life, he prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family in the hour of grief.

Malik directed Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam to get an inquiry conducted into the killings of political people belonging to various political parties in the state in the last few months.

He asked for identifying any lapses on the part of security agencies regarding ensuring security of political people and has emphasized that from now onwards, all political people should be protected at every cost.

Governor conveyed that immediately after the opening of Governor’s Secretariat in Srinagar, he would call a high level meeting to review the safety and security aspects of all political leaders and sarpanches in the state.

Malik also spoke to his Security Advisor K Vijay Kumar and directed him to ensure early arrest of those responsible for the killing and spare none whosoever tries to create fear and panic among the people.