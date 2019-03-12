Guv directs constitution of team to review return of students outside JK

March 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Governor Satya Pal Malik has given directions for constituting a team of officers from the Jammu and Kashmir government, which would hold consultations with the managements of the educational institutions of Dehradun, Uttrakhand, besides premier educational institutions in other states where large number of students from Kashmir are studying.

The team would look into various issues like safety of the students, timely completion of Courses, matters relating to attendance and missed lectures by the students.

After reviewing the whole scenario, the team would submit a report to Governor about the overall situation including steps being taken to ensure safe return of the students and catching up with scheduled academic calendar of the respective educational institutions.

Many students from Kashmir fearing for their safetyhad returned to their homes after being harassed and assaulted outside the Valley.