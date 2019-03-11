Guv directs constitution of team to review return of Kashmiri students ...

March 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

An official statement on Monday said that Governor Satya Pal Malik has given directions for constituting a team of officers from the state government which would hold consultations with the managements of the educational institutions of Dehradun, Uttrakhand, besides premier educational institutions in other states where large number of students from Kashmir are studying.

It further said that the team will look into various issues like safety of the students, timely completion of Courses, matters relating to attendance and missed lectures by the students.

"After reviewing the whole scenario the team will submit a report to Governor about the overall situation including steps being taken to ensure safe return of the students and catching up with scheduled academic calendar of the respective educational institutions," reads the statement.

Many students from Kashmir fearing their safety after the Pulwama attack in February 2019, had returned back to their homes.