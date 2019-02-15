About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Guv directs commanders for immediate security management of installations

Published at February 15, 2019 12:05 AM 0Comment(s)600views


Guv directs commanders for immediate security management of installations

Press Trust of India

Jammu, Feb 14:

Governor Satya Pal Malik has directed immediate enhancement of surveillance and review of the security management of all important installations and establishments in the state, in the aftermath of a major militant attack on a CRPF convoy, killing at least 44 personnel in Pulwama on Thursday.
He said such attacks will not deter the resolve of the security forces and people.
The governor strongly condemned the attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy in Pulwama.
He urged all the forces' commanders to enhance surveillance on every front and directed the District and Divisional Civil and Police Administration to immediately review the security management of all important installations and establishments.
Malik has conveyed his grief and sincere sympathy to the families of the brave soldiers, who lost their lives in the attack, and prayed for an early recovery of the injured, he added.
Expressing serious concern on the attack, the governor has observed that the forces responsible for insurgency in Jammu and Kashmir are desperate and frustrated and just want to prove their presence.
Visibly, it seems to be guided from across the border as Jaish-e-Mohammad has claimed the responsibility, the governor said.
“Such actions will not deter the resolve of our forces and people, and we will finish these inimical forces to the last,” he added.


Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top