Guv, CS greet people on Mahashivratri

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Governor Satya Pal Malik on Sunday extended his warm greetings to the people on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, which is celebrated by Kashmiri Pandits as Hairath.
In his message, the Governor has observed that this festival symbolises the values of piety, devotion, brotherhood and harmony, which are the hallmarks of our glorious cultural ethos.
Wishing the people a happy Mahashivratri and Hairath, Governor has prayed for peace, progress and prosperity in the State.