About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Guv, CS greet people on Mahashivratri

Published at March 03, 2019 04:58 PM 0Comment(s)894views


Guv, CS greet people on Mahashivratri

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Governor Satya Pal Malik on Sunday extended his warm greetings to the people on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, which is celebrated by Kashmiri Pandits as Hairath.

In his message, the Governor has observed that this festival symbolises the values of piety, devotion, brotherhood and harmony, which are the hallmarks of our glorious cultural ethos.

Wishing the people a happy Mahashivratri and Hairath, Governor has prayed for peace, progress and prosperity in the State.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top