Guv congratulates winning candidates

May 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Governor Satya Pal Malik Friday congratulated all the winning candidates of the LokSabha elections from J&K, results of which were declared yesterday.

Extending his heartfelt greetings, Governor has hoped that all of them will strive for strengthening democratic values and institutions at grass root level, promote public welfare and work for holistic development of Jammu and Kashmir.

Governor has wished them a successful term as Members of Parliament.