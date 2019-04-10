Guv congratulates SMVDU for securing 85th position in NIRF Ranking

April 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu, April 9: Governor Satya Pal Malik, Chancellor of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, on Tuesday congratulated the faculty, staff and students of the University for securing 85th position in the Engineering Universities / Institutes of India and for ranking among top 100 Business Schools of the India.

He also appreciated the varsity for retaining its position among the top 150 Universities, in the recently announced National Institutional Ranking Framework-2019 rankings declared by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India.



Expressing satisfaction over the performance of the University, Governor emphasised the need to make it a Centre of excellence in teaching and research.