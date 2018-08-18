Guv congratulates SKUAST-K team for being among winners of IIGP 2.0 university challenge

Srinagar, August 17:
Governor N N Vohra has congratulated the SKUAST-K team comprising Fallah Nazir of Delhi Public School and Mehvish Hameed, Msc. Agri Engineering, SKUAST-K, for being selected among top 15 winners of the India Innovation Growth Programme, 2.0-University Challenge.
The Department of Science and Technology, Government of India had called for an open competitive call for India Innovation Growth Programme, 2.0-University Challenge. Accordingly the team jointly conceived a project on “House Hold Waste Management” –an idea for developing a compact, easy to operate, efficient composter which shall work under cold climate of Kashmir.
These two students defended the proposal before a team of experts from IIT Bombay, representatives of the Lockheed martin-TATA Trusts and a group of industrialists on 29-06-2018 at IIT Bombay. The expert panellists appreciated and encouraged the two member students for the commitment of social responsibility.
The team received the citation and a cheque of Rs. 10.00 lac on behalf of SKUAST-K at an impressive function chaired by Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister, Science and Technology at New Delhi on 02-08-2018.
Lauding the University for the achievement, Governor urged Prof. Nazeer Ahmed, Vice Chancellor of SKUAST-K to emphatically promote research and innovation in the University with emphasis on finding solutions to local issues and problems.