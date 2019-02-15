Guv congratulates SKUAST-K for securing 2nd position

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, FEBRUARY 14:
Governor Satya Pal Malik, Chancellor of the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology, Kashmir, has congratulated Prof. Nazeer Ahmed, Vice Chancellor of the University, his colleagues and students for securing second position in the All India Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) Examination conducted by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, New Delhi.
This examination in which 62 students from the University had appeared, was conducted under Animal Sciences and Fisheries category in 2018 for admission to Post Graduate programme. All the 62 students qualified the examination with 16 students out of them securing JRF.
Radha Mohan Singh, Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare presented the Award to the Prof. Ahmed for this achievement during the inaugural ceremony of the All India Annual Vice-Chancellors Conference of the Agriculture Universities at New Delhi on 31st January, 2019.
Governor has urged the staff and students of the University to work hard towards achievement of their goals and turning the University into a Centre of excellence in teaching and research.