May 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Guv congratulates Nahida for successfully scaling Mount Everest

Governor Satya Pal Malik has congratulated Nahida Manzoor for successfully scaling the world’s highest peak -Mount Everest.
In a message, Governor has observed that Nahida is an inspiration for the youth of the State and hoped that her accomplishment will help in attracting youngsters towards adventure sports for which there is immense potential in the State.
Governor has wished Nahida success in all her future endeavours.

 

