About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Guv condoles death of Kashmiri labourers in Uttarakhand landslide

Published at December 23, 2018 12:04 AM 0Comment(s)222views

Announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for NoK of deceased


Guv condoles death of Kashmiri labourers in Uttarakhand landslide

Rising Kashmir News

Jammu, Dec 22:

Governor Satya Pal Malik Saturday expressed grief over the death of seven Kashmiri labourers in a landslide near the construction site of Char Dham all-weather road in Uttarakhand.
He extended his deepest condolences to the bereaved families and announced ex-gratia relief of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.
At least seven labourers from Uri in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir were killed, three others injured while another is missing in the landslide in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district Friday.
The incident took place in the Ukhimath area, near Banswada, on the Rishikesh-Kedarnath national highway at around 12 pm.
Governor Malik has asked the state administration to provide every possible support to the bereaved families and be in touch with the Uttarakhand government to ensure immediate shifting of the bodies to their native places in Kashmir.
He has also asked the administration to ensure best possible medical treatment for the labourers injured in the tragic mishap.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top