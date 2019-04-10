Guv condemns Kishtwar killings

April 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Governor Satya Pal Malik Tuesday condemned the militant attack inside a hospital in Kishtwar district in which an RSS leader and his Personal Security Officer (PSO).

Expressing grief over tragic loss of lives, Governor in a condolence message has prayed for peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families in their hour of grief.

Malik directed civil and police administration to review the safety and security aspects of all the important installations, establishments and public places and maintain strict vigil to thwart the nefarious designs of the forces inimical to peace and stability of the State.

He appealed people to cooperate with the administration and maintain peace and harmony.

