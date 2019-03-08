Guv condemns Jammu attack

March 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Governor Satya Pal Malik has strongly condemned grenade attack at the Bus Stand in Jammu district.

In a message, Governor expressed deep shock and anguish on the attack at Jammu Bus Stand in which a person lost his life and several others were injured.

He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and also wished speedy recovery to those injured.

Governor has directed the administration to provide best medical assistance to the injured in the attack and called upon all the concerned agencies to ensure that those responsible for this dreadful act are brought to justice and law and order is maintained in the State.

He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh each to the next of the kin of the deceased and Rs. 20,000 each to those injured in the accident.