Guv commissions Raj Bhavan Conference Hall, Auditorium Complex

Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, OCTOBER 24:
Governor Satya Pal Malik today commissioned the Raj Bhavan Conference Hall and Auditorium Complex, meant to host various function held by the Raj Bhavan, in Srinagar.
This Complex has been equipped with the latest Digital Audio Visual facilities and the Auditorium has seating capacity of 220 persons. This Complex has been designed in sync with the historical and environmental features of the surroundings.
Advisors to the Governor BB Vyas, K Vijay Kumar, Principal Secretary to Governor Umang Narula, Principal Secretary Finance Navin K Choudhary, Principal Secretary Planning, Development & Monitoring Sh. Rohit Kansal, Commissioner Secretary PWD Khurshid Ahmad Shah, Director H&P Hashmat Ali Khan and officers of the Raj Bhavan were present on the occasion.